NEW YORK -- The Yankees put Amed Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain Sunday, two days after he crashed into a right-field fence.

The veteran is optimistic it will not be a lengthy absence.

"Right now, I think we should be able to come back exactly when the time is due," Rosario said through an interpreter before the Yankees concluded a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Sunday. "I feel day to day physically, but at the same time, we can't be sure, so that's why the 10 days, but the idea is to come back when the 10 days is due."

The Yankees recalled catcher J.C. Escarra from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to replace Rosario.

Rosario sustained the injury to his SC joint in the 10th inning of Friday's loss to the Astros. He was attempting to make a leaping catch in front of the chain link portion of the fence on a ball hit by Yainer Diaz.

Rosario raced back for the ball, collided with the fence and fell backward as center fielder Trent Grisham backed up the play and threw the ball to shortstop Anthony Volpe for the force out at second base. Rosario was checked out by manager Aaron Boone and a trainer but stayed in the game.

Rosario is 3-for-7 in four games for the Yankees after being acquired July 26 in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

Escarra made the Opening Day roster and batted .205 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 39 games. He was optioned to the minors on July 30.