Yankees reliever Devin Williams' struggles continued Friday night, as he allowed three runs in the 10th inning of New York's 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros.

Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single before Taylor Trammell added a two-run homer off Williams to make it 5-2. Williams has allowed four homers in his past eight appearances.

"I'm not making pitches," Williams told reporters. "It's pretty simple. I stink right now."

Williams has two blown saves and recorded two losses in his past four outings, giving up at least one run in five straight appearances since July 29.

He has allowed 28 earned runs this year, two more than he did in 2022 to 2024 combined.

"I really haven't struggled like this since probably 2018 [after Tommy John surgery]," Williams said. "All I did then was continue to work and just try to help the team in any way I can."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he would continue to use Williams and would try to find "softer landing spots" for him.

"We'll try and find good spots for him to get him back to being a big part of the pen, which he should be," Boone said.

Boone noted his bullpen was limited Friday after David Bednar threw 42 pitches Wednesday and Mark Leiter Jr. pitched Tuesday and Wednesday.

New York lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped to 3-8 in extra innings.

The Astros needed four pitches to take the lead in the 10th inning. Automatic runner Jose Altuve went to third when Williams threw his first pitch to the backstop. After the Yankees pulled their infield in, Correa lined a changeup to center field.

Williams (3-5) got two outs before Trammell drove an 0-1 changeup into the right-field seats.

The Astros won for the third time in four games, holding on to their American League West lead despite having only 10 wins in their past 26 games.

Williams joined the Yankees in a December trade after playing six seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.