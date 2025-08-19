Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- One day after a career performance with four hits and five RBI, Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg left Monday night's game against the Red Sox in the top of the first inning with a sore right ankle.

Westburg tied his career high with four hits, including a three-run homer, and had a career-best five RBI on Sunday to help the Orioles beat the Houston Astros 12-0. In the top of the first in Boston, he reached on a fielder's choice and took second on a single before he was lifted for a pinch runner.

Westburg is batting .276 with 15 homers and 34 RBI this season. He also missed all of May with a left hamstring strain before returning on June 10.