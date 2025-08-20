BALTIMORE -- Orioles closer Félix Bautista has had another major operation, this time to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum.

The team says Bautista had surgery Tuesday with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. The development comes just over a week after interim manager Tony Mansolino announced the 6-foot-8 right-hander would miss the rest of the season because of a "significant" shoulder injury.

Bautista is likely to miss most of next season too, part of a string of health issues that have limited him since he made the All-Star team in 2023.

Bautista was one of the most imposing relievers in baseball that year, posting 33 saves and a 1.48 ERA. But he missed the last month of that season, plus the playoffs, because of a right UCL injury. After Tommy John surgery, he was out for all of 2024.

Bautista was able to make it back this year, going 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 saves, but after 34 2/3 innings, he'll miss significant time again.

The Orioles were off Wednesday. They begin a four-game home series Thursday night against Houston. Baltimore remains in last place in the AL East but has won six of its past seven, all against postseason contenders.