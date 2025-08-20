The Phillies completed a 3-0 series sweep with an 11-2 win over the Mariners. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Trea Turner had five hits and a pair of RBIs, Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in five runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with an 11-2 victory Wednesday.

Turner has six multihit games in his past seven. He led off the game with a triple and collected four singles, becoming the first Phillies player with five hits in a game this season.

It was Turner's fourth career five-hit game and first as a member of Philadelphia.

Turner also stole two bases Wednesday, making him the first Phillies player to produce a five-hit game with two stolen bases since Jimmy Rollins in 2008. Turner is the first player in the majors this season to collect five hits and two steals in a game, and first since Shohei Ohtani on Sept. 19, 2024.

It's Turner's seventh career season with 30 stolen bases, breaking a tie with Jose Altuve and Starling Marte for most among active players.

Schwarber hit a National League-leading 45th homer and had an RBI double, a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly. He leads the majors with 110 RBIs, a career high.

Most Homers In First 4 Seasons With Team Kyle Schwarber now has 176 home runs with the Phillies, 14 shy of passing Babe Ruth for the second most by a player in their first four seasons with a team in MLB history. Seasons Player Team HRs 1997-00 Mark McGwire Cardinals 191 1920-23 Babe Ruth Yankees 189 2022-25 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 176 2004-07 Alex Rodriguez Yankees 173 2003-06 David Ortiz Red Sox 173 1946-49 Ralph Kiner Pirates 168 -- ESPN Research

Schwarber is the only player with three 45-homer seasons since 2022; his three seasons with at least 45 home runs ranks second most in Phillies history, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and trailing only Ryan Howard with four.

Max Kepler had three hits, including a homer, and Bryson Stott had three hits and two RBIs for the Phillies, who have won four straight.

Jesus Luzardo (12-6) struck out 12 in six innings. He allowed one run on three hits.

Reliever Jose Alvarado made his first appearance for Philadelphia after serving an 80-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He received an ovation from the crowd and pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out Cal Raleigh to end it.

Raleigh, the major league home run leader, went 0-for-4. With 47 homers, Raleigh is one shy of matching the single-season record for home runs by a catcher.

The Phillies scored 29 runs and compiled 48 hits in the three-game sweep of Seattle -- their most hits in a three-game span since July 2-4, 1999, when they collected 50 against the Chicago Cubs. Their 46 pitching strikeouts are the Phillies' most in a series of exactly three games since 1900.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.