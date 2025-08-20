PHILADELPHIA -- Trea Turner had five hits and a pair of RBIs, Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in five runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with an 11-2 victory Wednesday.
Turner has six multihit games in his past seven. He led off the game with a triple and collected four singles, becoming the first Phillies player with five hits in a game this season.
It was Turner's fourth career five-hit game and first as a member of Philadelphia.
Turner also stole two bases Wednesday, making him the first Phillies player to produce a five-hit game with two stolen bases since Jimmy Rollins in 2008. Turner is the first player in the majors this season to collect five hits and two steals in a game, and first since Shohei Ohtani on Sept. 19, 2024.
It's Turner's seventh career season with 30 stolen bases, breaking a tie with Jose Altuve and Starling Marte for most among active players.
Schwarber hit a National League-leading 45th homer and had an RBI double, a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly. He leads the majors with 110 RBIs, a career high.
Schwarber is the only player with three 45-homer seasons since 2022; his three seasons with at least 45 home runs ranks second most in Phillies history, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and trailing only Ryan Howard with four.
Max Kepler had three hits, including a homer, and Bryson Stott had three hits and two RBIs for the Phillies, who have won four straight.
Jesus Luzardo (12-6) struck out 12 in six innings. He allowed one run on three hits.
Reliever Jose Alvarado made his first appearance for Philadelphia after serving an 80-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He received an ovation from the crowd and pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out Cal Raleigh to end it.
Raleigh, the major league home run leader, went 0-for-4. With 47 homers, Raleigh is one shy of matching the single-season record for home runs by a catcher.
The Phillies scored 29 runs and compiled 48 hits in the three-game sweep of Seattle -- their most hits in a three-game span since July 2-4, 1999, when they collected 50 against the Chicago Cubs. Their 46 pitching strikeouts are the Phillies' most in a series of exactly three games since 1900.
