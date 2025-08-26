        <
        >

          Pirates DFA Andrew Heaney, activate Oneil Cruz from IL

          • Associated Press
          Aug 26, 2025, 09:09 PM

          ST. LOUIS -- The Pittsburgh Pirates designated left-hander Andrew Heaney for assignment on Tuesday and activated center fielder Oneil Cruz from the concussion injured list, among other moves.

          Heaney (5-10, 5.39 ERA) allowed five earned runs in the fifth inning Monday night in a 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 34-year-old was signed in the offseason by the Pirates to a one-year deal.

          Cruz collided with left fielder Jack Suwinski on Aug. 13 while diving for a ball.

          The Pirates also recalled right-hander Dauri Moreta from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned infielder/outfielder Ronny Simon to Indianapolis.

          Right-hander Justin Lawrence and lefty Tim Mayza had their rehab assignments transferred from Low-A Bradenton to Indianapolis.