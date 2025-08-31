Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Phillies have reached agreement on a contract with veteran right-hander Walker Buehler, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Sunday.

Buehler, who got the final out in the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series victory last season and was expected to be a key member of the Boston rotation this year, was released on Friday after the Red Sox concluded he couldn't help their playoff push from the bullpen.

Buehler, 31, has struggled since signing a $21.05 million contract with Boston, going 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA. He made 22 starts before he was demoted to the bullpen last week; in his only relief appearance since earning a save in Game 5 of the Series, he allowed two runs in 2⅓ innings in a loss to the New York Yankees.

The Phillies plan to use Buehler in their starting rotation, a source told Olney.

A two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Buehler is 54-29 in 144 starts over eight major league seasons. He struggled last year coming off a second Tommy John surgery but pitched a perfect ninth in the Series clincher two days after pitching five shutout innings as the starter in Game 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.