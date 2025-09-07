Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Jackson Holliday homered with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to deny Yoshinobu Yamamoto a no-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles weren't satisfied with that, rallying for four runs in the inning to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in a delirious comeback Saturday night.

Emmanuel Rivera won it with a two-run single off Tanner Scott, who also allowed a walk-off homer to Orioles rookie Samuel Basallo the previous night. But the Orioles did the bulk of their damage against Blake Treinen (1-3), who relieved Yamamoto after Holliday's homer. Treinen gave up a double to Jeremiah Jackson, hit Gunnar Henderson with a pitch and walked Ryan Mountcastle and Colton Cowser to make it 3-2.

Scott came on with the bases loaded, and Rivera lined a single to center.

According to Elias, the Dodgers are just the second team in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to lose a game in nine innings after carrying a no-hitter through 8⅔ innings. On July 9, 2011, the Dodgers broke up the Padres' combined no-hitter to win 1-0.

Los Angeles had a win probability of 99.6% with two outs before Holliday's ninth-inning homer, according to ESPN Analytics.

Yamamoto came within one out of the major league's first no-hitter of 2025. He allowed only two baserunners, both on third-inning walks, before Holliday's drive. Yamamoto, a 27-year-old right-hander, tied a career high with 10 strikeouts. He threw 112 pitches, also a career high since coming to the U.S.

Yamamoto was removed after that and received a standing ovation from fans of both teams.

Camden Yards has hosted only one no-hitter since opening in 1992, and it was by another Japanese star. Hideo Nomo threw one April 4, 2001, for the Boston Red Sox against the Orioles.

Shohei Ohtani hit an RBI grounder in the third. Mookie Betts added a run-scoring single in the fifth and an RBI triple in the seventh.

The Dodgers have not thrown a no-hitter since May 4, 2018, when Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore pitched a combined effort against the San Diego Padres in Mexico. Clayton Kershaw pitched the last solo no-hitter by the Dodgers on June 18, 2014, against Colorado.

The last time the Orioles were no-hit was by Japanese right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma of the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 12, 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.