A number of teams are starting to shift their focus to October as the final month of the 2025 MLB regular season begins.

The Detroit Tigers are pretty much a postseason lock with a whopping lead in the the AL Central, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers are comfortably sitting atop their respective divisions.

Beyond division races, there are many storylines to watch as the regular season comes to an end and playoffs begin: Where do current playoff matchups stand? What games should you be paying attention to each day leading up to October? Who will be the first team to clinch a postseason berth? And what does the playoff schedule look like?

We have everything you need to know as the regular season hits the homestretch.

Key links: Full MLB standings | Wild-card standings

Who can clinch a playoff spot next?

The Tigers, Phillies, Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres all have at least a 99% chance of making the postseason entering the final month of the MLB season.

What are this October's MLB playoff matchups as it stands now?

American League

Wild-card round: (6) Mariners at (3) Astros, (5) Red Sox at (4) Yankees

ALDS: Mariners/Astros vs. (2) Blue Jays, Red Sox/Yankees vs. (1) Tigers

National League

Wild-card round: (6) Mets at (3) Dodgers, (5) Padres at (4) Cubs

NLDS: Mets/Dodgers vs. (2) Phillies, Padres/Cubs vs. (1) Brewers

Breaking down the AL race

The Blue Jays and Tigers enter the homestretch battling for the AL's No. 1 seed, with Detroit all but a lock for the AL Central crown. While Toronto sits atop the AL East, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are duking it out for wild-card seeding. And, in what seems to be a yearly September occurrence, the Houston Astros are attempting to separate themselves from the Seattle Mariners in a two-team AL West race.

And what about when these teams get to the postseason? Here's what their chances are for every round:

Breaking down the NL race

Five teams have separated themselves atop the NL standings with the New York Mets trying to keep a comfortable lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final playoff spot. The Phillies and Brewers are seemingly cruising to division titles, but there is plenty of intrigue in the NL West as the Dodgers attempt to fend off the Padres for the division crown.

And what about when these teams get to the postseason? Here's what their chances are for every round:

Game of the day

Looking for something to watch today? Here's the baseball game with the biggest playoff implications:

Playoff schedule

Wild-card series

Best of three, all games at better seed's stadium

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 30

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 1

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 2*

Division series

Best of five

ALDS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 5

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 7

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 8*

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 10*

NLDS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 6

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 8

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 9*

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 11*

League championship series

Best of seven

ALCS

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 12

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 13

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 16

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 17*

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 19*

Game 7: Monday, Oct. 20*

NLCS

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 14

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 17

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 18*

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 20*

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 21*

World Series

Best of seven

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 24

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 25

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 27

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 28

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 29*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 31*

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 1*

* If necessary