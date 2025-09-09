Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Max Muncy was back in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup Monday night after sitting out 23 games because of an oblique injury.

The scuffling NL West leaders hope he brings an offensive punch that has been missing.

Muncy is hitting .258 with 17 home runs and 64 RBIs in 89 games. The third baseman had been on the injured list since Aug. 15, his second IL stint of the season. He was out a month over July and August because of a left knee bone bruise.

"It's a big boost," manager Dave Roberts said before the game. "We've been waiting for this one for a long time, not to add any pressure to Max."

Muncy and his left-handed bat were fourth in the batting order against Colorado behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

"The body feels in a good spot," he said before the game. "This is kind of one of those rare rehab assignments where you're not entirely worried about results. You're just more worried about how is your body coming out of it."

The Dodgers were 1-5 on a recent East Coast trip, including a stunning 4-3 loss at Baltimore after Yoshinobu Yamamoto was an out from baseball's first no-hitter this season.

"I was watching every single inning, and it's a tough one to come back from when there's no off day," Muncy said. "But that's why I've always said we got to keep our focus just one day at a time. If we get an entire group of guys buying into that, then I'm going to feel pretty good about our chances."

The Dodgers took a one-game lead over second-place San Diego into Monday night's series opener against the last-place Rockies. They trailed Philadelphia by four games for the National League's No. 2 seed, with the NL East leaders set to visit Los Angeles next week.

The Dodgers are 3-7 in their past 10, having struggled against last-place Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

"Time's running out to climb out of it," Muncy said. "The only team that we need to be worrying about is ourselves."

With Muncy back, catcher Chuckie Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.