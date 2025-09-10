Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- New York Mets center fielder Jose Siri was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and started against the Philadelphia Phillies, five months after breaking his left leg.

The speedy Siri fouled a pitch off his leg April 12 against the Athletics and was carted off the field.

Acquired from Tampa Bay for pitcher Eric Orze in a November 2024 trade, Siri was 1 for 20 this season and hitless in his past 16 major league at-bats heading into Tuesday night's game. Batting ninth, he struck out his first time up.

A right-handed hitter, Siri was activated with the Mets set to face three straight left-handed starters in Philadelphia.

New York began the night with a three-game lead over San Francisco for the final National League wild card.

When the Mets traded for Siri, they envisioned him sharing time with Tyrone Taylor in center field. Taylor got most of the playing time after Siri's injury, providing excellent defense but little offense, until Cedric Mullins was acquired from Baltimore at the July 31 trade deadline.

Mullins, however, was batting .174 with one homer and eight RBIs in 30 games for the Mets, and Taylor was placed on the 10-day injured list Sept. 2, retroactive to Aug. 30, with a strained left hamstring.

In other roster moves Tuesday, the Mets optioned bench bat Jared Young to Triple-A Syracuse and designated right-hander Wander Suero for assignment. Right-hander Justin Garza was sent outright to Syracuse.