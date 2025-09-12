Open Extended Reactions

Joey Chestnut is going back home on Friday, and he's coming for a new food challenge.

The competitive eating legend will attempt to eat 99 Impossible Foods plant-based chicken nuggets in nine innings at the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers showdown at Oracle Park. Chestnut will be joined at the Glove by a contest-winning fan who will compete with him.

"I've done a lot of wild challenges over the years, but 99 nuggets in nine innings is a new one for me, and I'm fired up. Doing it back in the Bay where I grew up, at Oracle Park with the Giants, makes it even better," Chestnut said. "I'm a big fan, and it feels like a home game! ... I've been training, I'm feeling good, so 99 should go down no problem. Honestly, just talking about it is making me hungry. ... I hope they've got a few extras ready."

Let us introduce you to the 99/9 challenge - where @joeychestnut will attempt to eat 99 @ImpossibleFoods nuggets in 9 innings during tomorrow's game. You don't want to miss this 👀 pic.twitter.com/biRm6NoM2H — Oracle Park (@OracleParkSF) September 11, 2025

Chestnut, 41, is widely regarded as the king of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, winning the event a record 17 times. However, his résumé doesn't end there.

He holds over 50 world records, including devouring 182 chicken wings in 30 minutes, 141 hard-boiled eggs in eight minutes, 384 gyozas in 10 minutes and 102 tamales in 12 minutes. During halftime of a Cleveland Cavaliers game in March 2024, Chestnut competed in a pierogi eating contest and promptly ate 39 in two minutes, beating the combined score (22) of three other contestants.

Therefore, it feels safe to say that 99 chicken nuggets are going down on Friday.