Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Relief pitcher Jose Alvarado of the Phillies will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain Friday.

Alvarado was 4-2 with a 3.81 ERA in 26 innings pitched over 28 appearances this season. He served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs from May 18 to Aug. 18 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the positive test was caused by a weight-loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason after the suspension was announced..

Alvarado is ineligible for the postseason as a consequence of his suspension.

He was 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and seven saves at the time of the suspension, usually serving as the club's closer. The Phillies acquired closer Jhoan Duran from Minnesota at the July 31 trade deadline, and he has dominated in the role ever since.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson described Alvarado's injury as "pretty mild, but enough to put him on the IL. Our plan now is just to get him ready for next year."

The Phillies have a $9 million club option on Alvarado for 2026, which includes a $500,000 buyout if they choose to not re-sign him.

Information the Associated Press was used in this report.