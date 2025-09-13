Moises Ballesteros hits first MLB HR to Anthony Rizzo's section

Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Rizzo made Moises Ballesteros' first major league home run extra special.

The longtime Chicago Cubs first baseman was at Wrigley Field on Saturday for a retirement ceremony, where he was officially named an ambassador for the team. After the ceremony, Rizzo took in the game from the left-field bleachers.

That's where the rookie Ballesteros launched his first-ever MLB dinger -- and Rizzo nearly caught it.

Moisés Ballesteros hits his first Major League home run ...



TO ANTHONY RIZZO 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C8fXQoXVuH — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2025

What an incredible moment for both players.