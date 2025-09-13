        <
        >

          Moises Ballesteros hits first MLB HR to Anthony Rizzo's section

          Sam Navarro/Imagn Images
          • ESPN.com
          Sep 13, 2025, 08:14 PM

          Anthony Rizzo made Moises Ballesteros' first major league home run extra special.

          The longtime Chicago Cubs first baseman was at Wrigley Field on Saturday for a retirement ceremony, where he was officially named an ambassador for the team. After the ceremony, Rizzo took in the game from the left-field bleachers.

          That's where the rookie Ballesteros launched his first-ever MLB dinger -- and Rizzo nearly caught it.

          What an incredible moment for both players.