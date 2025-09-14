Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- The St. Louis Cardinals recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis when they placed shortstop Masyn Winn on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a season-ending knee injury.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Friday night that Winn won't play again this year because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Winn will seek a second opinion and then is likely to undergo arthroscopic surgery sometime in the next two weeks. The expectation is he'll be back to 100% when spring training starts in February.

The injury also landed Winn on the IL earlier this season. He said it's been bothering him for the last few weeks.

Winn tried to play through the pain, but his knee wasn't responding the way he or the team's medical staff had hoped.

"We took a couple days (in Seattle), but it didn't feel good there," Winn said Saturday before the Cardinals played the Milwaukee Brewers. "I was hoping after three days off that it would feel a lot better and when I showed up yesterday, it was really tough to swing, and really tough to take groundballs.

"The training staff kind of noticed I was trying to hide it a little bit but, I went in there, got some work done and was just kind of in a lot of pain and then just kind of made the executive decision to just shut it down."

In his second full big league season, the 23-year-old Winn batted .253 with nine homers and 51 RBI. He emerged as an elite defender, tied with Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for the most outs above average in the majors.

Winn committed only three errors in 501 chances this season after being charged with 18 in 2024.

"He's the best shortstop in the game," Marmol said.