MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers have lost another pitcher to injury and are unsure when All-Star closer Trevor Megill can return from his with the playoffs approaching.

The latest blow came Wednesday when Jose Quintana landed on the 15-day injured list with a left calf strain. The veteran lefty was hurt in the fourth inning of Sunday's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Quintana, who has been fighting for a spot in the postseason rotation, was injured as he hustled to cover first. He crossed the bag ahead of José Fermín to record the final out of the inning but appeared to be limping slightly as he made his way to the dugout. Quintana later left American Family Field in a walking boot while on his way to have an MRI.

The Brewers decided to place Quintana on the injured list after he tested the calf on Wednesday.

Right-handed reliever Nick Mears was reinstated from the 15-day injured list to replace Quintana.

Meanwhile, there's continuing concern around Megill, who has been dealing with a right flexor strain and has been on the injured list since Aug. 27 with what was initially thought to be a mild injury.

Megill, who is 5-3 with a 2.54 ERA and 30 saves, was scheduled to play catch before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels but his recent throwing sessions haven't gone as well as hoped, manager Pat Murphy said.

"Nothing great. It was not revealing but he didn't want to push it anymore," Murphy said, noting that Megill's expected return has been pushed back.

"We all want him to pitch before the postseason," Murphy said.

When asked if that was unlikely, the Milwaukee skipper said he didn't have a concrete answer.

"I'm hopeful," Murphy said.

In further discussing Megill's injury, Murphy said "it's not checking out medically."

"His health is paramount," Murphy said. "He's working through the process of trying to hurry up and that's not always the best thing for a flexor strain. We're disappointed in the situation."

Murphy spoke cautiously about trying to have Megill push through the injury in the playoffs, should it come to that.

"It's not recommended," Murphy said. "It's got to have some time to heal. Unfortunately, we don't have that time."

On a positive note for the Brewers, Robert Gasser, who has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery performed in June 2024, pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

"I think you'll see him soon," Murphy said, adding that Gasser could serve in a multi-inning role.

Right-hander Chad Patrick, called up from Nashville on Sept. 9, struck out the side in the eighth inning of Tuesday night's game against the Angels.

"Chad Patrick through the ball good last night, that's encouraging," Murphy said. "Just trying to get a feel for what we might do over these last 11 days to make (the bullpen) serviceable on the back end."