CHICAGO -- Right-hander Cade Horton was removed after three innings of his start in the Chicago Cubs' game against the New York Mets on Tuesday because of back tightness. The club said Horton was removed "as a precaution" after throwing just 29 pitches.

Horton, a leading NL Rookie of the Year candidate, allowed a leadoff homer to New York's Francisco Lindor but settled down and looked sharp for the remainder of his short outing. Horton allowed two hits, struck out two and departed with the Cubs leading 5-1.

After the Cubs extended the advantage to 6-1, New York rallied against the Chicago bullpen, scoring five unearned runs against Michael Soroka to tie the game and later grabbing the lead in a matchup with playoff implications for both clubs.

Horton, 24, is 11-4 on the season with a 2.67 ERA over 118 innings. The win total leads all rookie pitchers and the ERA leads rookies who have logged at least 100 innings.