ESPN set viewership records during baseball's Wild Card Series, fueled by a significant spike in watchers from young demographics.

The network announced Monday that Game 3 of the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees series averaged 7,439,000 viewers -- a single-game Wild Card Series record under the current format. It was the largest audience for an ESPN baseball game since Boston met the Yankees in a one-game MLB Wild Card playoff in 2021.

The network averaged 4,625,000 viewers for the 11 games, a new high for the current format. Overall viewership for the under-35 demographic jumped 89% from last year and 108% for kids 17 and under. Total viewership for the Wild Card Series was up 64% from last year.