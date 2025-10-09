Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers removed high-earning reliever Tanner Scott from their National League Division Series roster on Thursday and replaced him with fellow left-hander Justin Wrobleski, a move that makes Scott ineligible for the next round.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed after Wednesday's 8-2 loss in Game 3 that Scott was unavailable, a big reason why Clayton Kershaw was forced to come back out for what became a five-run eighth inning by the Philadelphia Phillies. Scott underwent what Roberts described as a lower-body abscess incision on Wednesday night.

"Minor procedure," Roberts said before Thursday's Game 4. "I don't know a whole lot about it, to be quite honest with you, but I do know that he's recovering well."

The Dodgers signed Scott to a four-year, $72 million contract over the offseason, but his first year in L.A. has been a massive struggle. Scott, 31, posted a 4.74 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP while allowing 11 home runs in 2025, the same amount he allowed over the previous three years combined. By the time the postseason rolled around, Scott had fallen out of favor. Roberts did not utilize him in any of the first four playoff games.

Scott started to show signs of an issue during Tuesday's workout in L.A., Roberts said, though he added: "I don't think we knew exactly the extent of it." He described Scott's procedure on Wednesday as "an "urgent matter." The hope is Scott can still contribute, in some way, to the Dodgers' playoff run.

"I still feel that the World Series, if we're fortunate enough to get there, earn our way there, then he'll be available," Roberts added.