MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off the first 8-6-2 double play in MLB postseason history against the Los Angeles Dodgers amid a scoreless Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Monday night.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fourth inning, Max Muncy hit a deep fly ball to center field. Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick was tracking the ball, and as he leapt to catch it, the ball bounced off his glove, then the wall, and then back into his glove.

Muncy was not out because the ball hit the wall, but the Dodgers' runners seemingly thought the ball was caught because they tagged up instead of taking off for the next base.

Teoscar Hernandez went back to third base, then took off for home as Frelick relayed the ball to shortstop Joey Ortiz, who fired a perfect strike to catcher William Contreras, forcing Hernandez out at the plate.

Contreras then ran down and touched third base, getting the force out on Will Smith. Smith had gone back to second when he thought Frelick made a clean catch.

The play was officially recorded in the box score as Muncy grounding into a double play because there were force plays at two different bases, according to official scorer Tim O'Driscoll, even with it beginning 404 feet out.

According to ESPN Research, Muncy's double-play ball would have been a home run in nine ballparks, including Dodger Stadium.

As all this was developing, Frelick had his arms out with a quizzical look on his face, seemingly wondering what had just happened.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts challenged the call but both outs were upheld, ending the inning.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.