2025 MLB playoffs: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings

After a thrilling final day of the regular season, the 2025 MLB playoffs are finally here!

Entering Sunday's Game 162, there were still two division titles and one wild-card spot up for grabs. The National League playoff picture was mostly set, though the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds were fighting for the final wild card. Both lost their respective games on Sunday, so the Reds secured their spot in October via a tiebreaker. In the American League playoff picture, both the AL East and AL Central titles were undecided Sunday. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were tied going into the final day, as were the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers. Toronto won its game Sunday to win the division and the AL's top seed while Cleveland took the Central title.

For the fourth year, the 12-team postseason will kick off with an action-packed wild-card round that starts Tuesday on ESPN, featuring eight teams battling for four spots to advance to the eight-team division series.

From the first pitch of the wild-card games to the last out of the World Series, we've got you covered with the postseason bracket, schedules, results and how to watch every game this October.

The 12-team playoff field is set

American League Wild Card Series

Tuesday's schedule: DET @ CLE: TBD on ESPN

SD @ CHC: 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC

BOS @ NYY: TBD on ESPN

CIN @ LAD: 9:08 p.m. ET on ESPN

Best-of-three series

All times Eastern

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Game 1: Tuesday at TBD (ESPN)

Game 2: Wednesday at TBD (ESPN)

Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ESPN)

*if necessary

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Game 1: Tuesday at TBD (ESPN)

Game 2: Wednesday at TBD (ESPN)

Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ESPN)

*if necessary

National League Wild Card Series

Best-of-three series

All times Eastern

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 1: Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Wednesday at 9:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ESPN)

*if necessary

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Game 1: Tuesday at 3:08 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ABC)

*if necessary

American League Division Series

Best-of-five series

Seattle Mariners vs. winner of Tigers-Guardians

Game 1: TBD at Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 4 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: TBD at Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 5 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Mariners at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 7 (FOX/FS1)

Game 4*: Mariners at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)

Game 5*: TBD at Mariners, Friday, Oct. 10 (FOX/FS1)

*if necessary

Toronto Blue Jays vs. winner of Red Sox-Yankees

Game 1: TBD at 1 seed, Saturday, Oct. 4 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: TBD at 1 seed, Sunday, Oct. 5 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: 1 seed at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 7 (FOX/FS1)

Game 4*: 1 seed at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)

Game 5*: TBD at 1 seed, Friday, Oct. 10 (FOX/FS1)

*if necessary

National League Division Series

Best-of-five series

Philadelphia Phillies vs. winner of Reds-Dodgers

Game 1: TBD at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBS)

Game 2: TBD at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 6 (TBS)

Game 3: Phillies at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBS)

Game 4*: Phillies at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBS)

Game 5*: TBD at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

*if necessary

Milwaukee Brewers vs. winner of Padres-Cubs

Game 1: TBD at Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBS)

Game 2: TBD at Brewers, Monday, Oct. 6 (TBS)

Game 3: Brewers at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBS)

Game 4*: Brewers at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBS)

Game 5*: TBD at Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

*if necessary

American League Championship Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 12 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 13 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 15 (FOX/FS1)

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 16 (FOX/FS1)

Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 17 (FOX/FS1)

Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 19 (FOX/FS1)

Game 7*: Monday, Oct. 20 (FOX/FS1)

*if necessary

National League Championship Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 13 (TBS)

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

Game 5*: Saturday, Oct. 18 (TBS)

Game 6*: Monday, Oct. 20 (TBS)

Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 21 (TBS)

*if necessary

World Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 24 (FOX)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 25 (FOX)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 27 (FOX)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 28 (FOX)

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 29 (FOX)

Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 31 (FOX)

Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 1 (FOX)

*if necessary