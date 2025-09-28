2025 MLB playoffs: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings

After a thrilling final day of the regular season, the 2025 MLB playoffs are finally here!
Entering Sunday's Game 162, there were still two division titles and one wild-card spot up for grabs. The National League playoff picture was mostly set, though the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds were fighting for the final wild card. Both lost their respective games on Sunday, so the Reds secured their spot in October via a tiebreaker. In the American League playoff picture, both the AL East and AL Central titles were undecided Sunday. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were tied going into the final day, as were the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers. Toronto won its game Sunday to win the division and the AL's top seed while Cleveland took the Central title.
For the fourth year, the 12-team postseason will kick off with an action-packed wild-card round that starts Tuesday on ESPN, featuring eight teams battling for four spots to advance to the eight-team division series.
From the first pitch of the wild-card games to the last out of the World Series, we've got you covered with the postseason bracket, schedules, results and how to watch every game this October.
Latest news and analysis
MLB playoffs preview: World Series odds, why every team could win and every team's fatal flaws
The 12-team playoff field is set
American League Wild Card Series
Best-of-three series
All times Eastern
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Game 1: Tuesday at TBD (ESPN)
Game 2: Wednesday at TBD (ESPN)
Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ESPN)
*if necessary
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Game 1: Tuesday at TBD (ESPN)
Game 2: Wednesday at TBD (ESPN)
Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ESPN)
*if necessary
National League Wild Card Series
Best-of-three series
All times Eastern
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 1: Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Wednesday at 9:08 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ESPN)
*if necessary
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Game 1: Tuesday at 3:08 p.m. (ABC)
Game 2: Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ABC)
*if necessary
American League Division Series
Best-of-five series
Seattle Mariners vs. winner of Tigers-Guardians
Game 1: TBD at Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 4 (FOX/FS1)
Game 2: TBD at Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 5 (FOX/FS1)
Game 3: Mariners at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 7 (FOX/FS1)
Game 4*: Mariners at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)
Game 5*: TBD at Mariners, Friday, Oct. 10 (FOX/FS1)
*if necessary
Toronto Blue Jays vs. winner of Red Sox-Yankees
Game 1: TBD at 1 seed, Saturday, Oct. 4 (FOX/FS1)
Game 2: TBD at 1 seed, Sunday, Oct. 5 (FOX/FS1)
Game 3: 1 seed at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 7 (FOX/FS1)
Game 4*: 1 seed at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)
Game 5*: TBD at 1 seed, Friday, Oct. 10 (FOX/FS1)
*if necessary
National League Division Series
Best-of-five series
Philadelphia Phillies vs. winner of Reds-Dodgers
Game 1: TBD at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBS)
Game 2: TBD at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 6 (TBS)
Game 3: Phillies at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBS)
Game 4*: Phillies at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBS)
Game 5*: TBD at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBS)
*if necessary
Milwaukee Brewers vs. winner of Padres-Cubs
Game 1: TBD at Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBS)
Game 2: TBD at Brewers, Monday, Oct. 6 (TBS)
Game 3: Brewers at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBS)
Game 4*: Brewers at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBS)
Game 5*: TBD at Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBS)
*if necessary
American League Championship Series
Best-of-seven series
Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 12 (FOX/FS1)
Game 2: Monday, Oct. 13 (FOX/FS1)
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 15 (FOX/FS1)
Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 16 (FOX/FS1)
Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 17 (FOX/FS1)
Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 19 (FOX/FS1)
Game 7*: Monday, Oct. 20 (FOX/FS1)
*if necessary
National League Championship Series
Best-of-seven series
Game 1: Monday, Oct. 13 (TBS)
Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 16 (TBS)
Game 4: Friday, Oct. 17 (TBS)
Game 5*: Saturday, Oct. 18 (TBS)
Game 6*: Monday, Oct. 20 (TBS)
Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 21 (TBS)
*if necessary
World Series
Best-of-seven series
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 24 (FOX)
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 25 (FOX)
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 27 (FOX)
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 28 (FOX)
Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 29 (FOX)
Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 31 (FOX)
Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 1 (FOX)
*if necessary