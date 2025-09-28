        <
          2025 MLB playoffs: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings

          AP Photo/Ryan Sun
          • ESPN
          Sep 28, 2025, 10:26 PM

          After a thrilling final day of the regular season, the 2025 MLB playoffs are finally here!

          Entering Sunday's Game 162, there were still two division titles and one wild-card spot up for grabs. The National League playoff picture was mostly set, though the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds were fighting for the final wild card. Both lost their respective games on Sunday, so the Reds secured their spot in October via a tiebreaker. In the American League playoff picture, both the AL East and AL Central titles were undecided Sunday. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were tied going into the final day, as were the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers. Toronto won its game Sunday to win the division and the AL's top seed while Cleveland took the Central title.

          For the fourth year, the 12-team postseason will kick off with an action-packed wild-card round that starts Tuesday on ESPN, featuring eight teams battling for four spots to advance to the eight-team division series.

          From the first pitch of the wild-card games to the last out of the World Series, we've got you covered with the postseason bracket, schedules, results and how to watch every game this October.

          The 12-team playoff field is set

          American League Wild Card Series

          Best-of-three series

          All times Eastern

          Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

          • Game 1: Tuesday at TBD (ESPN)

          • Game 2: Wednesday at TBD (ESPN)

          • Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ESPN)

          *if necessary

          Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

          • Game 1: Tuesday at TBD (ESPN)

          • Game 2: Wednesday at TBD (ESPN)

          • Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ESPN)

          *if necessary

          National League Wild Card Series

          Best-of-three series

          All times Eastern

          Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

          • Game 1: Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. (ESPN)

          • Game 2: Wednesday at 9:08 p.m. (ESPN)

          • Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ESPN)

          *if necessary

          San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

          • Game 1: Tuesday at 3:08 p.m. (ABC)

          • Game 2: Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. (ABC)

          • Game 3*: Thursday at TBD (ABC)

          *if necessary

          American League Division Series

          Best-of-five series

          Seattle Mariners vs. winner of Tigers-Guardians

          • Game 1: TBD at Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 4 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 2: TBD at Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 5 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 3: Mariners at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 7 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 4*: Mariners at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 5*: TBD at Mariners, Friday, Oct. 10 (FOX/FS1)

          *if necessary

          Toronto Blue Jays vs. winner of Red Sox-Yankees

          • Game 1: TBD at 1 seed, Saturday, Oct. 4 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 2: TBD at 1 seed, Sunday, Oct. 5 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 3: 1 seed at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 7 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 4*: 1 seed at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 5*: TBD at 1 seed, Friday, Oct. 10 (FOX/FS1)

          *if necessary

          National League Division Series

          Best-of-five series

          Philadelphia Phillies vs. winner of Reds-Dodgers

          • Game 1: TBD at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBS)

          • Game 2: TBD at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 6 (TBS)

          • Game 3: Phillies at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBS)

          • Game 4*: Phillies at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBS)

          • Game 5*: TBD at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

          *if necessary

          Milwaukee Brewers vs. winner of Padres-Cubs

          • Game 1: TBD at Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBS)

          • Game 2: TBD at Brewers, Monday, Oct. 6 (TBS)

          • Game 3: Brewers at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBS)

          • Game 4*: Brewers at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBS)

          • Game 5*: TBD at Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

          *if necessary

          American League Championship Series

          Best-of-seven series

          • Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 12 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 2: Monday, Oct. 13 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 15 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 16 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 17 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 19 (FOX/FS1)

          • Game 7*: Monday, Oct. 20 (FOX/FS1)

          *if necessary

          National League Championship Series

          Best-of-seven series

          • Game 1: Monday, Oct. 13 (TBS)

          • Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

          • Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

          • Game 4: Friday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

          • Game 5*: Saturday, Oct. 18 (TBS)

          • Game 6*: Monday, Oct. 20 (TBS)

          • Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 21 (TBS)

          *if necessary

          World Series

          Best-of-seven series

          • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 24 (FOX)

          • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 25 (FOX)

          • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 27 (FOX)

          • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 28 (FOX)

          • Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 29 (FOX)

          • Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 31 (FOX)

          • Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 1 (FOX)

          *if necessary