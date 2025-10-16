Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Santander's postseason for the Toronto Blue Jays ended Thursday, with Major League Baseball approving a roster substitution for the ailing outfielder.

Santander has been battling a back injury that led to him being scratched from Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners. He started in right field in Game 3, but was replaced after two at-bats in Toronto's eventual 13-4 road win that cut its series deficit to 2-1.

MLB's announcement came a little over an hour before Game 4 on Thursday night in Seattle.

The league said Dr. Gary Green, its medical director, confirmed Santander's injury "after a full review of the medical information." He was replaced by Joey Loperfido on Toronto's roster.

By rule, Santander can't return for the ALCS or the subsequent series if the Blue Jays advance, meaning he's ineligible to play in the World Series.

Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto last offseason but missed almost four months because of a left shoulder injury. He hit .175 with 6 home runs and 18 RBIs in 54 games.

He was hitting .200 (3 for 15) with no homers, 2 RBIs and 5 strikeouts in five games this postseason.