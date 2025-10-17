Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Jackson Chourio left Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in the middle of an at-bat in the seventh inning Thursday, grabbing at the right hamstring that had caused him to exit a previous postseason game.

The 21-year-old Chourio, Milwaukee's leadoff hitter and most productive offensive player during the playoffs, fouled off a Blake Treinen pitch and immediately stood up and put his hand on the back of his leg.

After an athletic trainer checked on him and Chourio tried stretching, he hopped off the field on his left leg, barely putting any pressure on the right.

Blake Perkins replaced Chourio and eventually struck out, spoiling another opportunity for the Brewers in what ultimately was a 3-1 loss that put them in a 3-0 series hole.

Chourio had recently deemed his hamstring near 100% after tweaking it in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on Oct. 4. He had left in the second inning and surprisingly returned to the lineup for Game 2 two days later, hitting a home run and driving in three.

Chourio also hit a leadoff home run in Game 2 of the NLCS off Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who didn't allow another run in a complete-game effort.

In his second big league season, Chourio -- whom the Brewers signed to an eight-year, $82 million contract before his major league debut -- hit .270/.308/.463 with 21 home runs, 78 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.