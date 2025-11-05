Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball's spring training schedule will open Feb. 20 with seven games, including the Yankees against Orioles in Sarasota, Florida, and the Cubs against the White Sox at Mesa, Arizona.

The schedule announced Wednesday also includes the Diamondbacks-Rockies, Padres-Mariners and Royals-Rangers on the first day, plus the Red Sox vs. Northeastern University and the Twins vs. the University of Minnesota.

The World Series champion Dodgers start on Feb. 21 against the Angels in Tempe, Arizona.

There will be 14 games on March 3 and 4 in which MLB teams play national teams preparing for the World Baseball Classic. The United States plays against the Giants on March 3 and the Rockies the next day, both at spring training ballparks in Scottsdale.

The third Spring Breakout involving games between top prospects will be played from March 19-22.

The Athletics and Angels will play on March 7 and 8 at Las Vegas, where the A's have six regular-season games from June 8-14. The A's plan to move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

In preparation for the MLB opener at San Francisco on March 25, the Yankees will play exhibitions at the Cubs on March 23 and 24, the same days that the Detroit Tigers play at the Cubs to prepare for its March 26 opener at San Diego.

Exhibition games at regular-season ballparks from March 22-24 include the Freeway Series between the Dodgers and Angels, a two-game Orioles-Nationals series, a Royals series at Texas, a Cleveland series at Arizona and a Cincinnati series at Milwaukee.