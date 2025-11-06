Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco became a free agent Thursday after declining a $6 million player option for 2026.

Polanco will receive a $750,000 buyout as part of a contract that paid a $7 million salary this year.

A 32-year-old second baseman and designated hitter, Polanco hit .265 with 26 homers and 78 RBIs for the Mariners, who reached the American League Championship Series before losing in seven games to the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit a three-run homer in Seattle's Game 2 win.

He has a .263 career average with 154 home runs and 570 RBIs in 12 seasons with the Minnesota Twins (2014-23) and Mariners (2024-25). Polanco was an All-Star in 2019.