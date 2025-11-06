Open Extended Reactions

Infielder Justin Turner became a free agent Thursday after the Chicago Cubs declined a $10 million mutual option.

Turner will receive a $2 million buyout as part of a contract that included a $4 million salary this year.

A first baseman and third baseman who turns 41 on Nov. 23, Turner hit .219 with three homers and 18 RBIs in 80 games.

Turner is a two-time All-Star and was a 2020 World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has a .283 average with 201 homers and 832 RBIs in 17 major league seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2009-10), New York Mets (2010-13), Dodgers (2014-22), Boston Red Sox (2023), Toronto Blue Jays (2024), Seattle Mariners (2024) and Cubs.

Also on Thursday, the Chicago agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Colin Rea on a one-year contract with a club option for 2027. Rea, 35, went 11-7 with a 3.95 ERA and one save in 32 games (27 starts) with the Cubs last season, his second stint in Chicago along with the 2020 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.