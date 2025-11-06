Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up Max Muncy's club option for 2026 on Thursday, bringing their longtime third baseman back for their attempt at a three-peat next season, sources told ESPN. With Clayton Kershaw retiring, Muncy, whose option is valued at $10 million, is now the Dodgers' longest-tenured player.

The Dodgers originally signed Muncy to a minor league contract after he had been basically discarded by the then-Oakland Athletics at the end of spring training in 2017. The Dodgers watched him become a critical part of their lineup shortly thereafter. From 2018 to 2025, Muncy, 35, posted an .843 regular-season OPS, accumulated 209 home runs and added 587 RBIs while displaying elite plate discipline.

Muncy's 16 career postseason home runs are now a franchise record, surpassing Justin Turner and Corey Seager (13 each).

The Dodgers also picked up their $3.55 million option for left-handed reliever Alex Vesia, who was left off the World Series roster because of a family emergency, a source confirmed. Vesia, 29, was one of few trusted relievers in an underwhelming bullpen this season, posting a 3.02 ERA with 80 strikeouts against 22 walks in 59⅔ innings.