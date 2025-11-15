Open Extended Reactions

Free agent utility man Enrique Hernandez had left elbow surgery Friday for an injury he played through during the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series-winning run.

Hernandez posted about the surgery on Instagram, saying he had played through the injury since May and that it would keep him from playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic next year.

He missed more than a month on the injured list during the season due to his elbow but returned in August.

Hernandez, 34, batted .203 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 92 games during the regular season before posting a .250 average with one home run and seven RBIs in the playoffs as the Dodgers won a second straight title.