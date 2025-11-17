Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll were the latest players added to the Team USA roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The two outfielders join Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and Paul Skenes as players to be announced by Team USA manager Mark DeRosa.

"We need some energy, some youth infused," DeRosa said during the MLB Awards last week. "We're going to have the big captain, the AL MVP, standing in right field. But I think we need some young guns to go get it, to hit some homers."

Both players had 30-30 seasons and finished in the top-10 of voting for the National League MVP award, which was won by Shohei Ohtani.

Crow-Armstrong, 23, hit .247 with 31 home runs, 95 RBIs and 35 stolen bases in just his second full MLB season for the Cubs. Carroll, 25, had a .259 batting average with 31 home runs, 84 RBIs, 17 triples and 32 stolen bases for the Diamondbacks.