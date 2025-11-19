Open Extended Reactions

ESPN and Major League Baseball have a reworked deal that includes out-of-market streaming rights while NBC and Netflix will air games as part of a new three-year media rights agreement announced Wednesday.

Commissioner Rob Manfred also was able to maximize rights for the Home Run Derby and the wild-card series.

NBC/Peacock will become the new home of "Sunday Night Baseball" and the wild-card round, while Netflix will have the Home Run Derby and two additional games.

The three deals will average nearly $800 million per year. ESPN will still pay $550 million, while the NBC deal is worth $200 million and Netflix $50 million.

ESPN, which has carried baseball since 1990, loses postseason games and the Home Run Derby, but becomes the rights holder for MLB.TV, which will be available on the ESPN App.

"This new agreement with ESPN marks a significant evolution in our more than 30-year relationship," Manfred said in a statement. "Bringing MLB.TV to ESPN's new app while maintaining a presence on linear television reflects a balanced approach to the shifts taking place in the way that fans watch baseball and gives MLB a meaningful presence on an important destination for fans of all sports."

ESPN also gets the in-market streaming rights for the six teams whose games are produced by MLB -- the San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners.

"This fan-friendly agreement allows us to showcase the great sport of baseball on both a local and national level, while prioritizing our streaming future," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "MLB.TV is a coveted, must-have companion for passionate MLB fans all over the country, and it will be strongly complemented by our national game package and in-market team rights -- all within the ESPN App."

Even though ESPN no longer has "Sunday Night Baseball," it will have 30 games, primarily on weeknights and in the summer months.

MLB is the second league that has its out-of-market digital package available in the U.S. on ESPN's platform. The NHL moved its package to ESPN in 2021.

NBC, which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year, has a long history with baseball, albeit not much recently. The network carried games from 1939 through 1989. It was part of the short-lived Baseball Network with ABC in 1994 and 1995 and then aired playoff games from 1996 through 2000.

Its first game will be March 26, when the defending two-time champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the Diamondbacks.

The 25 Sunday night games will air mostly on NBC, with the rest on the new NBC Sports Network. All will stream on Peacock.

The first "Sunday Night Baseball" game on NBC will be April 12, with the next one in May after the NBA playoffs start.

The addition of baseball games gives NBC a year-round night of sports on Sunday nights. It has had NFL games on Sunday night since 2006 and will debut an NBA Sunday night slate in February.

NBC will also have a prime-time game on Labor Day night.

The Sunday early-afternoon games also return to Peacock, which had them in 2022 and 2023. The early-afternoon games will lead into a studio whip-around show before the Sunday night game.

NBC/Peacock will also do the major league All-Star Futures game and coverage of the first round of the MLB amateur draft.

Netflix's baseball deals are in alignment with its strategy of going for big events in a major sport. The streamer will have an NFL Christmas doubleheader this season for the second straight year.

Besides the Home Run Derby, Netflix will have the first game of the season on March 25, when three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees visit the San Francisco Giants. It also has the Home Run Derby and MLB at Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13, when Minnesota faces Philadelphia. Netflix will stream an MLB special-event game each year.

The negotiations around the other deals were complicated by fact that MLB was also trying not to slight two of its other rights holders. MLB receives an average of $729 million from Fox and $470 million from Turner Sports per year under deals that expire after the 2028 season.

Fox's Saturday nights have been mainly sports the past couple of years, with a mix of baseball, college football, college basketball and motorsports.

Apple TV has had "Friday Night Baseball" since 2022.

The deals also set up Manfred for future negotiations. He would like to see MLB take a more national approach to its rights instead of a large percentage of its games being on regional sports networks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.