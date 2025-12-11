Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Guardians added to their bullpen Thursday, signing right-hander Colin Holderman to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

The 30-year old Holderman spent the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, then became a free agent three weeks ago when the Pirates failed to offer a 2026 contract. He was 0-2 with a 7.01 ERA in 24 appearances. He had two stints on the injured list due to a right knee sprain and right thumb inflammation.

Holderman made 113 appearances during 2023 and '24 seasons, the second-most on the Pirates in that span, and posted a 3.52 ERA while going 3-9.

Holderman was a ninth-round pick by the New York Mets in the 2016 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2022 and went 5-0 with a 3.81 ERA in 24 games before being dealt to the Pirates.

The signing puts the Guardians roster at the 40-man limit.