ATLANTA -- Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is returning to the Atlanta Braves, agreeing Monday to a one-year, $20 million contract.

Kim gets a $4 million raise. He had declined a $16 million player option in his two-year, $29 million contract he agreed to in February with Tampa Bay, a deal that paid him $13 million. The Braves announced the new deal with Kim on Monday night.

The 30-year-old from South Korea batted .234 with 5 homers and 17 RBIs for the Rays and Braves, who claimed him off waivers Sept. 1. Kim didn't make his season debut until July 4 because of right shoulder surgery in late 2024.

Kim has a .242 average with 52 homers and 217 RBIs for San Diego (2021-24), Tampa Bay (2025) and Atlanta.

Atlanta designated right-hander Osvaldo Bido for assignment to open a roster spot.

Kim's return means Mauricio Dubón, acquired from the Houston Astros for Nick Allen in an exchange of infielders Nov. 19, likely will be in a utility role instead of being the starting shortstop.

Dubón, 31, appeared in 133 games with Houston last season and batted .241 while earning his second Gold Glove, each time as a utility infielder. He also won a Gold Glove in 2023.