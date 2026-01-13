Open Extended Reactions

Outfielder Kyle Tucker, the top player available on the free agent market this offseason, has been offered a short-term deal by the New York Mets that is believed to be worth $50 million per season, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Tuesday.

Tucker, who turns 29 on Saturday, continues to field offers after he declined a $22.025 million qualifying offer by the Chicago Cubs following the season. Sources told ESPN that the Toronto Blue Jays have also made a long-term offer to Tucker, who is one of the best left-handed hitters in the league.

While his last two seasons have been interrupted by injuries, including a fractured right hand and a calf strain that suppressed his second-half numbers with the Cubs in 2025, Tucker and Juan Soto are the only hitters with a 1:1 strikeout to walk ratio while compiling a slugging percentage above .500.

Tucker was fantastic in the first half of the season with the Cubs, hitting .280 with 17 home runs while being named to the All-Star team for the fourth time, but he only finished with 22 homers and 73 RBIs in 136 games for the season while being the Cubs' primary DH in the playoffs.

After returning from the hand injury, Tucker struggled at the plate, hitting .218 in July and .244 in August.