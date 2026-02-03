Kyle Bradish beats Orioles in arbitration, will get $3.55M in '26

Open Extended Reactions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Starting pitcher Kyle Bradish defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the first salary arbitration decision this year and will earn $3.55 million instead of the team's offer of $2,875,000.

Melinda Gordon, Chris Cameron and Steve Raymond issued their decision Tuesday, a day after hearing arguments.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Bradish returned to the Orioles on Aug. 26 following Tommy John surgery in June 2024, striking out 10 over six innings while allowing two runs in a loss to Boston. He went 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA in six starts, striking out 47 and walking 10 in 32 innings. Bradish had a $2.35 million salary.

Bradish is 19-15 with a 3.47 ERA in four major league seasons with the Orioles and is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2028 World Series.

A decision was expected later Tuesday for Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz.

Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Diaz requested an increase from $805,600 to $4.5 million and the Astros proposed $3 million. His case was heard by John Stout, Robert Herman and Brian Keller.