Reports: Orioles to acquire Blaze Alexander from Diamondbacks

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to acquire utility player Blaze Alexander in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who would receive reliever Kade Strowd and minor league players Wellington Aracena and José Mejia, according to multiple media reports.

The 26-year-old Alexander is a versatile and athletic player who has played third base, shortstop, second base, left field and center field for the Diamondbacks over the past two seasons. He hit .230 with seven homers and 28 RBIs last season.

Strowd, 28, had a 1.71 ERA in 25 appearances for the Orioles last season, striking out 24 over 26 1/3 innings. Aracena, 21, is a right-handed pitcher who played in Single-A last season while the 20-year-old Mejia is an infielder who spent most of last year in rookie ball.