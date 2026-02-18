Clark's 'unforeseen' MLBPA exit won't hurt CBA plan, exec says

Open Extended Reactions

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- MLBPA deputy executive director Bruce Meyer vows that the sudden resignation of union head Tony Clark won't weaken or distract the players' association as it prepares for negotiations with the league on a new collective bargaining agreement.

"Anybody who's going to assume that and act on that is really making a mistake," Meyer said Wednesday after meeting with Kansas City Royals players. "I'm not going to say this is a great thing; this is unforeseen. At the end of the day, leadership is important and leadership comes and goes, but what remains is the players.

"Our union is strong and always has been strong because of the solidarity of our members, of our players. That is going to continue, and as I've said in the past in different contexts, anybody who underestimates the strength of the MLB Players Association does so at their own peril."

Meyer is the obvious candidate to replace Clark, at least through CBA negotiations that should begin in April. But he has his detractors among union members -- just as Clark did over the years -- though whoever has the executive director title could be somewhat of a moot point as Meyer believes he will be negotiating anyway.

"I don't anticipate that anybody's going to be leading negotiations other than me," Meyer said. "The executive director is essentially a CEO, but it's never been a one-man operation with Tony or anyone that came before him."

Clark resigned Tuesday after an investigation revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law who was employed by the union.

The relationship was uncovered during an internal investigation stemming from an ongoing federal one involving Clark and financial improprieties related to Players Way, a youth baseball initiative propped up by the union.

"I'm not going to comment on anything related to the investigation," Meyer said. "We have counsel. That counsel has been working closely with the players. We are fully cooperative with the government or internal investigation."

Asked if hiring practices will be reviewed in the wake of the scandal, Meyer said: "I think it's fair to say there are issues that will be addressed. There are various issues that will be evaluated, reevaluated with the advice of counsel and as always at the direction of players."

Clark's resignation rocked union members who must decide quickly on a new executive director -- at least on an interim basis. A call among player reps from each team Tuesday did not result in a new leader. A decision could happen as soon as Wednesday evening when another call is to take place. The 72-member executive committee, which includes minor leaguers, will ultimately take a vote.

"We'll see how the meeting goes today," Royals player rep John Schreiber said. "We're going on the right path, and I think we'll have a decision shortly."

The CBA is set to expire in December, when it's likely owners will lock out players without a new deal. Meyer was asked if the union will at least listen to offers that involve a salary cap -- a system they have never entertained as viable in the past.

"We have a duty to the players and otherwise to listen to anything the league offers," Meyer answered. "We will evaluate, analyze anything that's offered.

"Our position and the historic position of this union for decades on the salary cap is well known. It's the ultimate restriction. It is something that owners in all the sports have wanted more than anything, and baseball in particular. There's a reason for that because it's good for them and not good for players."