Tony Vitello nets first MLB ejection as Giants fall to 3-7

Open Extended Reactions

Giants first-year manager Tony Vitello was ejected for the first time in his major league career Sunday during San Francisco's 5-2 loss to the visiting New York Mets.

Vitello, who was the head coach at the University of Tennessee last season, argued with plate umpire Edwin Jimenez and third-base umpire David Rackley in the seventh inning after Jerar Encarnacion was ruled out for running inside the designated lane on his way to first base. Encarnacion hit a slow roller that reliever Huascar Brazoban grabbed and threw to Vientos, who dropped the ball, with the Giants leading 2-1.

"I was trying to give a correct answer to the umpire's explanation," Vitello said after the loss, his club's third in a row. "I think I was basically just stating the rules at home plate. And I said one last thing out of frustration, or being all fired up, and it was complete nonsense.

"I think it was misinterpreted a little bit. But if you're on the field that long, and you're not a player, you're probably out of place a little bit."

Vitello likely isn't the only person in and around the Giants who is frustrated. San Francisco is 3-7 this season, and Sunday's loss pushed the Giants to just 1-6 at home. They opened the season last month by getting swept by the New York Yankees in a three-game series.

"I didn't watch the replay," Vitello said of the play at first base. "Like I said, I saw it from a great angle. The umpire couldn't have been better with balls and strikes. I'm sure he got it, technically, right. But it's a play that I've got a lot of history for, and I was a little frustrated."

In the following inning, pinch hitter Luis Torrens keyed New York's four-run rally with a two-run double, and the Mets eventually turned to their bullpen to secure the win.

Jorge Polanco doubled off Keaton Winn (0-1) with one out in the eighth and then pinch runner Tyrone Taylor moved to third on Luis Robert Jr.'s single.

Left-hander Erik Miller replaced Winn, and Torrens batted for Jared Young, who went 3-for-3. After Robert stole second, Torrens poked his double down the right-field line to give New York a 3-2 edge.

Mark Vientos followed with a hard-hit infield single, and Torrens scored on third baseman Matt Chapman's throwing error. Marcus Semien capped the rally with a double down the left-field line to knock in Vientos.

On Monday, Vitello will send right-hander Adrian Houser (0-1) to the mound as the Giants open up another home series, this time against righty Andrew Painter (1-0) and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.