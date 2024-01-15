Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Rockies center fielder Dexter Fowler left Colorado's game against the New York Mets with a sprained right ankle.

X-rays were negative, the Denver Post reported.

"It doesn't feel good right now, but I knew it wasn't broken. I have sprained it plenty of times in basketball," Fowler told the Post. "It's just one of those things that happens."

Fowler took a huge turn around first base on his fourth-inning single Wednesday night, so right fielder Scott Hairston threw behind him. Fowler took off for second and made it easily when the ball got past Mets first baseman Ike Davis. But as he cruised in standing up, Fowler rolled his right ankle on second base.

He stayed down in pain for a few moments before he was helped off the field by two trainers. Jordan Pacheco ran for Fowler and remained in the game at first base. Tyler Colvin moved from first base to center field, and Charlie Blackmon shifted from center to right.

Fowler began the night batting .306 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs for the injury-ravaged Rockies, but hopes to avoid the disabled list.

"I don't think it will require that. I will get treatment and see where we go from there," Fowler told the Post.