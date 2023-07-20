Tom Aspinall makes his return to the Octagon to take on fellow heavyweight Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+) at O2 Arena in London.

Aspinall, No. 6 in ESPN's divisional rankings, suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into his fight against Curtis Blaydes last July. Tybura, unranked by ESPN, has won seven of his past eight bouts and is riding a two-fight win streak. He beat Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 4.

Brett Okamoto spoke to retired UFC welterweight and ESPN MMA analyst Alan Jouban to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura