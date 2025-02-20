Open Extended Reactions

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo makes his first Octagon appearance in a year at UFC Fight Night, taking on rising bantamweight contender Song Yadong in the main event at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Saturday night (9 p.m. on ESPN+, with prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN+).

Cejudo, No. 6 in ESPN's divisional rankings, looks to get back into title contention and end a two-fight skid following losses to former champion Aljamain Sterling in May 2023 and current champion Merab Dvalishvili last February. Song, unranked by ESPN, also enters the fight following a loss. Petr Yan, another former champion, beat Song by unanimous decision at UFC 299 last March.

Brett Okamoto spoke to Factory X MMA coach Marc Montoya to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insight and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Men's bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong