Sergei Pavlovich meets Curtis Blaydes in a top-five heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fights at UFC Apex main are on ESPN+, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Pavlovich (17-1) has won five fights in a row after suffering his only career loss in his UFC debut. All five wins have come by first-round knockout, most recently a finish of Tai Tuivasa in less than a minute in December. Pavlovich is No. 3 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.

The fourth-ranked Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) is coming off a 15-second TKO of an injured Tom Aspinall last July, his third win in a row.

Sergei Pavlovich has five straight victories, all by first-round knockout. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night card