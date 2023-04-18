        <
        >

          How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes -- plus analysis and betting advice

          5:12 PM GMT
          • ESPN

          Sergei Pavlovich meets Curtis Blaydes in a top-five heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

          The fights at UFC Apex main are on ESPN+, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

          Pavlovich (17-1) has won five fights in a row after suffering his only career loss in his UFC debut. All five wins have come by first-round knockout, most recently a finish of Tai Tuivasa in less than a minute in December. Pavlovich is No. 3 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.

          The fourth-ranked Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) is coming off a 15-second TKO of an injured Tom Aspinall last July, his third win in a row.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch on ESPN+. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule

          Don't have ESPN+? Get it here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          UFC Fight Night card

          ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
          Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva
          Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon
          Strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker
          Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger
          ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
          Lightweight: Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos
          Men's bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson
          Women's featherweight: Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont
          Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa
          Men's featherweight: Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis
          Women's flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva
          Men's bantamweight: Brady Hiestand vs. Batgerel Danaa