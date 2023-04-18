Sergei Pavlovich meets Curtis Blaydes in a top-five heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The fights at UFC Apex main are on ESPN+, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.
Pavlovich (17-1) has won five fights in a row after suffering his only career loss in his UFC debut. All five wins have come by first-round knockout, most recently a finish of Tai Tuivasa in less than a minute in December. Pavlovich is No. 3 in the ESPN heavyweight rankings.
The fourth-ranked Blaydes (17-3, 1 NC) is coming off a 15-second TKO of an injured Tom Aspinall last July, his third win in a row.
How to watch the fights
UFC Fight Night card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva
Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon
Strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker
Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger
ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Lightweight: Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos
Men's bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson
Women's featherweight: Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont
Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa
Men's featherweight: Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis
Women's flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva
Men's bantamweight: Brady Hiestand vs. Batgerel Danaa