A bantamweight matchup between Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira will headline UFC Fight Night on Feb. 7 in Las Vegas, officials announced on Saturday.

The UFC Fight Night card will take place at the Apex facility and will mark the first UFC Fight Night event on the promotion's new domestic broadcast deal with Paramount+. The first two numbered events of the deal will take place on back-to-back weekends with UFC 324 and UFC 325 on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31, respectively.

Bautista and Oliveira are the Nos. 9 and 12-ranked bantamweights, respectively. Bautista (16-3) had won eight in a row, before dropping a unanimous decision to Umar Nurmagomedov in October. Oliveira (23-3) has emerged as a spoiler in the division, with recent wins over the likes of Kyler Phillips and Said Nurmagomedov.