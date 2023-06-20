It's officially 2023 NBA draft week, and one of the big storylines continues to be what happens with the No. 2 pick. With the 19-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama all but headed to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC and ESPN App), extra attention has been on the Charlotte Hornets as they decide between Alabama forward Brandon Miller and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony reported Sunday that the Hornets were going to bring Miller and Henderson back for a second round of workouts and interviews in front of outgoing majority owner Michael Jordan. What the Hornets decide to do with the pick along with a possible active trade market could impact how the rest of the draft plays out.

ESPN will be tracking every twist and turn until Wembanyama's name is announced first at the Barclays Center podium Thursday, with this version of the mock draft undergoing any and all necessary alterations up until draft time, based on our latest intel and any first- or second-round moves up until that hour:

First round

Victor Wembanyama

Metropolitans 92

PF/C

Age: 19.4

Wembanyama wrapped up his season with France's Metropolitans 92 with a 3-0 sweep at the hands of EuroLeague title contenders Monaco, arriving in New York on Monday to assuredly assume his mantle as the No. 1 pick Thursday. He ended up playing 62 games across all competitions without missing a contest, a testament to the work he and his team put into maintaining his health. Wembanyama led the French league in points, rebounds and blocks while showing his productivity impacts winning at the highest level against all the best teams he faced this season, making an easy case for being the No. 1 pick thanks to his unprecedented combination of size, length, skill, feel for the game and instincts on both ends of the floor. -- Jonathan Givony