LAS VEGAS -- What did we learn from Victor Wembanyama's disappointing debut for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA 2K24 Summer League?

The No. 1 overall pick made his anticipated first appearance in a Spurs uniform Friday night. He squared off against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in front of a sellout crowd at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center -- a crowd that cheered Wembanyama's every move at the start of the night. Once the game started, the crowd became less and less excited.

Wembanyama shot just 2-for-13 from the field, scoring nine points in 27 minutes while also contributing eight rebounds and five blocks in San Antonio's 76-68 win. It would be a mistake to read too much into a single game, especially in a summer league setting after a whirlwind two weeks since draft night.

We've seen other future stars start slowly in their summer debuts, such as Kevin Durant going 5-of-17 from the field in his first game with the Seattle SuperSonics as the No. 2 overall pick in 2007. With that in mind, let's go through the biggest takeaways from Wembanyama's debut.

Struggling to make shots