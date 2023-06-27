NBA summer league 2023: News, schedule and scenes

Victor Wembanyama joins Scott Van Pelt to discuss being drafted at No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs. (3:29)

With the 2023 NBA draft over, we're just days away from game action as summer league looms.

Top draft picks like Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are expected to make their NBA debuts with their respective teams, while some lesser known players fight for a regular-season roster spot.

There are three tournaments running through July -- the California Classic in Sacramento (July 3 and 5), the Salt Lake City league (July 3, 5 and 6), and the NBA 2K24 league in Las Vegas (July 7-17).

The California Classic features a marquee matchup early on, as Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs take on Miller's Charlotte Hornets on July 3. The Spurs expect Wembanyama to play this summer, but it is not clear how many times he'll play, or if he'll play in Sacramento, Las Vegas or both.

If Sacramento is out for the 7-foot-5 phenom, the Spurs will get another crack at the Hornets on July 7 in Las Vegas. Joining the Spurs and Hornets in Sacramento are the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.

In Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz will showcase their three first-round picks in Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh. Oklahoma City Thunder fans hope to get another look at Chet Holmgren, the 2022 No. 2 pick who injured his ankle in last year's summer league that kept him out the entire 2022-23 season. The Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers round out the teams playing in Utah.

Where to watch NBA summer league?

All games will be broadcasted between ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV. Please see the daily schedule below for game-by-game channels.

Salt Lake City Summer League

Salt Lake City, Utah

(All times EST)

July 3

Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Oklahoma City Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV

July 5

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Philadelphia vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV

July 6

Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV

California Classic Summer League

Sacramento, California

(All times EST)

July 3

Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., ESPN2

San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Golden State vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m., ESPN2

July 5

Golden State vs. Charlotte 6 p.m., ESPN2

San Antonio vs. L.A. Lakers 8 p.m., ESPN2

Miami vs. Sacramento 10 p.m., ESPN2

NBA 2K24 Summer League

Las Vegas, Nevada

(All time EST)

July 7

New Orleans vs. Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

Denver vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Chicago vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

Portland vs. Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Charlotte vs. San Antonio, 9 p.m., ESPN

Sacramento vs. Atlanta, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers, 11:00 p.m., ESPN

July 8

Miami vs. Boston, 3 p.m., NBA TV

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

New York vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Detroit vs. Orlando, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Memphis vs. Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Indiana vs. Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA TV

LA Clippers vs. Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN2

July 9

Toronto vs. Cleveland, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPN2

New York vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Detroit vs. Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Boston vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

San Antonio vs. Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Atlanta vs. Denver, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

New Orleans vs. Golden State, 10:00 p.m., ESPN2

July 10

Memphis vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPNews

Phoenix vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

Philadelphia vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana vs. Orlando, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Minnesota vs. Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Sacramento vs. LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

July 11

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

Phoenix vs. New Orleans, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2

Portland vs. Charlotte, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Chicago vs. Sacramento, 10:00 p.m., ESPN2

Washington vs. San Antonio, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

July 12

LA Clippers vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

Minnesota vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Golden State vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Toronto vs. Detroit, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma City vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

New York vs. Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Denver vs. Utah, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

L.A. Lakers vs. Boston, 10 p.m., ESPN2

July 13

Cleveland vs. Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Houston vs. Golden State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Portland vs. Orlando, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Sacramento, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

July 14

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

Oklahoma City vs. Washington, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Dallas vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

Boston vs. New York, 7 p.m., ESPN2

San Antonio vs. Detroit, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Miami vs. vs. Denver, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

Utah vs. Phoenix, 11 p.m., ESPN2

July 15

Quarterfinals

July 16

Semifinals

July 17

Championship