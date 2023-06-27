        <
          NBA summer league 2023: News, schedule and scenes

          Victor Wembanyama on joining the Spurs: 'A dream come true'

          Victor Wembanyama joins Scott Van Pelt to discuss being drafted at No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs. (3:29)

          ESPN.com
          Jun 27, 2023

          With the 2023 NBA draft over, we're just days away from game action as summer league looms.

          Top draft picks like Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are expected to make their NBA debuts with their respective teams, while some lesser known players fight for a regular-season roster spot.

          There are three tournaments running through July -- the California Classic in Sacramento (July 3 and 5), the Salt Lake City league (July 3, 5 and 6), and the NBA 2K24 league in Las Vegas (July 7-17).

          The California Classic features a marquee matchup early on, as Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs take on Miller's Charlotte Hornets on July 3. The Spurs expect Wembanyama to play this summer, but it is not clear how many times he'll play, or if he'll play in Sacramento, Las Vegas or both.

          If Sacramento is out for the 7-foot-5 phenom, the Spurs will get another crack at the Hornets on July 7 in Las Vegas. Joining the Spurs and Hornets in Sacramento are the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.

          In Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz will showcase their three first-round picks in Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh. Oklahoma City Thunder fans hope to get another look at Chet Holmgren, the 2022 No. 2 pick who injured his ankle in last year's summer league that kept him out the entire 2022-23 season. The Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers round out the teams playing in Utah.

          Where to watch NBA summer league?

          All games will be broadcasted between ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV. Please see the daily schedule below for game-by-game channels.

          Salt Lake City Summer League

          Salt Lake City, Utah

          (All times EST)

          July 3

          Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 9 p.m., NBA TV

          Oklahoma City Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV

          July 5

          Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA TV

          Philadelphia vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV

          July 6

          Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Memphis vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV

          California Classic Summer League

          Sacramento, California

          (All times EST)

          July 3

          Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., ESPN2

          San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          Golden State vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m., ESPN2

          July 5

          Golden State vs. Charlotte 6 p.m., ESPN2

          San Antonio vs. L.A. Lakers 8 p.m., ESPN2

          Miami vs. Sacramento 10 p.m., ESPN2

          NBA 2K24 Summer League

          Las Vegas, Nevada

          (All time EST)

          July 7

          New Orleans vs. Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Denver vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPNU

          Chicago vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Portland vs. Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN

          Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Charlotte vs. San Antonio, 9 p.m., ESPN

          Sacramento vs. Atlanta, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers, 11:00 p.m., ESPN

          July 8

          Miami vs. Boston, 3 p.m., NBA TV

          Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

          New York vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBA TV

          Detroit vs. Orlando, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

          Memphis vs. Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA TV

          Indiana vs. Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA TV

          LA Clippers vs. Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN2

          July 9

          Toronto vs. Cleveland, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

          L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPN2

          New York vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Detroit vs. Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2

          Boston vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

          San Antonio vs. Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          Atlanta vs. Denver, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

          New Orleans vs. Golden State, 10:00 p.m., ESPN2

          July 10

          Memphis vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPNews

          Phoenix vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Philadelphia vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., ESPNU

          Indiana vs. Orlando, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Minnesota vs. Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU

          Sacramento vs. LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

          July 11

          Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPNU

          Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Phoenix vs. New Orleans, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2

          Portland vs. Charlotte, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Chicago vs. Sacramento, 10:00 p.m., ESPN2

          Washington vs. San Antonio, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

          July 12

          LA Clippers vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Minnesota vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN2

          Golden State vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Toronto vs. Detroit, 6 p.m., ESPN2

          Oklahoma City vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

          New York vs. Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          Denver vs. Utah, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

          L.A. Lakers vs. Boston, 10 p.m., ESPN2

          July 13

          Cleveland vs. Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2

          Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., ESPN2

          Miami vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Houston vs. Golden State, 7 p.m., ESPN

          Charlotte vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Portland vs. Orlando, 9 p.m., ESPN2

          Minnesota vs. Sacramento, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

          July 14

          LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Oklahoma City vs. Washington, 5 p.m., ESPNU

          Dallas vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Boston vs. New York, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          San Antonio vs. Detroit, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Miami vs. vs. Denver, 9 p.m., ESPN2

          Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

          Utah vs. Phoenix, 11 p.m., ESPN2

          July 15

          Quarterfinals

          July 16

          Semifinals

          July 17

          Championship