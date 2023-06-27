NBA summer league 2023: News, schedule and scenes

With the 2023 NBA draft over, we're just days away from game action as summer league looms.
Top draft picks like Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are expected to make their NBA debuts with their respective teams, while some lesser known players fight for a regular-season roster spot.
There are three tournaments running through July -- the California Classic in Sacramento (July 3 and 5), the Salt Lake City league (July 3, 5 and 6), and the NBA 2K24 league in Las Vegas (July 7-17).
The California Classic features a marquee matchup early on, as Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs take on Miller's Charlotte Hornets on July 3. The Spurs expect Wembanyama to play this summer, but it is not clear how many times he'll play, or if he'll play in Sacramento, Las Vegas or both.
If Sacramento is out for the 7-foot-5 phenom, the Spurs will get another crack at the Hornets on July 7 in Las Vegas. Joining the Spurs and Hornets in Sacramento are the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.
In Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz will showcase their three first-round picks in Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh. Oklahoma City Thunder fans hope to get another look at Chet Holmgren, the 2022 No. 2 pick who injured his ankle in last year's summer league that kept him out the entire 2022-23 season. The Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers round out the teams playing in Utah.
Where to watch NBA summer league?
All games will be broadcasted between ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV. Please see the daily schedule below for game-by-game channels.
Salt Lake City Summer League
Salt Lake City, Utah
(All times EST)
July 3
Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 9 p.m., NBA TV
Oklahoma City Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV
July 5
Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA TV
Philadelphia vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV
July 6
Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA TV
California Classic Summer League
Sacramento, California
(All times EST)
July 3
Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., ESPN2
San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Golden State vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m., ESPN2
July 5
Golden State vs. Charlotte 6 p.m., ESPN2
San Antonio vs. L.A. Lakers 8 p.m., ESPN2
Miami vs. Sacramento 10 p.m., ESPN2
NBA 2K24 Summer League
Las Vegas, Nevada
(All time EST)
July 7
New Orleans vs. Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV
Denver vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Chicago vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV
Portland vs. Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV
Charlotte vs. San Antonio, 9 p.m., ESPN
Sacramento vs. Atlanta, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV
Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers, 11:00 p.m., ESPN
July 8
Miami vs. Boston, 3 p.m., NBA TV
Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
New York vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBA TV
Detroit vs. Orlando, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Memphis vs. Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA TV
Indiana vs. Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA TV
LA Clippers vs. Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN2
July 9
Toronto vs. Cleveland, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV
L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPN2
New York vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV
Detroit vs. Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Boston vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
San Antonio vs. Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Atlanta vs. Denver, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV
New Orleans vs. Golden State, 10:00 p.m., ESPN2
July 10
Memphis vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPNews
Phoenix vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV
Philadelphia vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana vs. Orlando, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV
Minnesota vs. Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Sacramento vs. LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV
July 11
Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV
Phoenix vs. New Orleans, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
Portland vs. Charlotte, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV
Chicago vs. Sacramento, 10:00 p.m., ESPN2
Washington vs. San Antonio, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV
July 12
LA Clippers vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV
Minnesota vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Golden State vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV
Toronto vs. Detroit, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma City vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
New York vs. Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Denver vs. Utah, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV
L.A. Lakers vs. Boston, 10 p.m., ESPN2
July 13
Cleveland vs. Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV
Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Miami vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV
Houston vs. Golden State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Charlotte vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
Portland vs. Orlando, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Minnesota vs. Sacramento, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV
July 14
LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV
Oklahoma City vs. Washington, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Dallas vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV
Boston vs. New York, 7 p.m., ESPN2
San Antonio vs. Detroit, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV
Miami vs. vs. Denver, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV
Utah vs. Phoenix, 11 p.m., ESPN2
July 15
Quarterfinals
July 16
Semifinals
July 17
Championship