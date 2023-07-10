LAS VEGAS -- What did we learn as Victor Wembanyama looked more like the No. 1 overall pick in his second game at the NBA 2K24 Summer League on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers?

After settling in, Wembanyama showed why he earned generational hype before being drafted with the top pick last month by the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama posted a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Spurs in both categories and dazzling the crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center.

To nobody's surprise, Wembanyama shot better than his debut Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, when he went 2-for-13 from the field and scored just nine points. Wembanyama had surpassed that total by halftime Sunday.

Perhaps more important was how much more comfortable Wembanyama looked against NBA-caliber talent, making quicker decisions with the ball as San Antonio found a better plan for taking advantage of his unique skill set.

Let's break down what worked for Wembanyama on Sunday that might translate to the NBA regular season, as well as where the 19-year-old can continue to improve.

Attacking quicker