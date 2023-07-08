        <
          Celebrities spotted at NBA summer league 2023

          play
          Brandon Miller locks up Victor Wembanyama in the post (0:16)

          Brandon Miller picks Victor Wembanyama's pocket as he tries to back him down in the post. (0:16)

          • Brianna Williams, ESPNJul 8, 2023, 02:57 AM

          The NBA 2K24 league tipped off on Friday in Las Vegas with a star-studded line up.

          Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller were among the top draft picks to make their Las Vegas debuts at the Thomas & Mack Center.

          The San Antonio Spurs defeated Charlotte Hornets, 76-68, in a highly anticipated matchup between Wemby and Miller.

          A couple of celebrities were front and center for all of the action.

          Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

          The NBA legend was on hand to watch the league's upcoming stars.

          J. Cole

          The Grammy Award-winning artist, and Charlotte native, supported his hometown team.

          Fred VanVleet

          The Houston Rockets' new point guard made his way to Vegas for the game.