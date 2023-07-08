The NBA 2K24 league tipped off on Friday in Las Vegas with a star-studded line up.
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller were among the top draft picks to make their Las Vegas debuts at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The San Antonio Spurs defeated Charlotte Hornets, 76-68, in a highly anticipated matchup between Wemby and Miller.
A couple of celebrities were front and center for all of the action.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
The NBA legend was on hand to watch the league's upcoming stars.
Kareem's here in Vegas to watch a fellow No. 1-drafted center in his first NBA action! pic.twitter.com/78kdSTndUc— NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023
J. Cole
The Grammy Award-winning artist, and Charlotte native, supported his hometown team.
.@JColeNC in the house for Hornets-Spurs! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dYR35WIbnb— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 8, 2023
Fred VanVleet
The Houston Rockets' new point guard made his way to Vegas for the game.
.@FredVanVleet in the building for some Summer League action! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/PbT4RLpa4N— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 7, 2023