Chet Holmgren impresses for the Thunder with 25 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a win vs. the Pacers. (1:49)

LAS VEGAS -- Chet Holmgren made it two big nights in a row for No. 2 picks.

A night after Brandon Miller had his best game in Las Vegas, Chet Holmgren was dominant on both ends to lead the Oklahoma City to a 98-87 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night.

Holmgren had 25 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, continuing his strong return after missing the 2022-23 season following surgery on his right foot. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft got back on the court when the Thunder played in the Salt Lake City Summer League, then had 16 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in a victory over Dallas in his Las Vegas debut.

Miller, picked behind Victor Wembanyama in this year's draft, scored 26 points Tuesday in Charlotte's 97-93 loss to Portland.

The All-American forward from Alabama had followed an up-and-down performance in the summer league in Sacramento but struggling with his shot in Las Vegas. He had 16 points and 11 rebounds on July 7 against San Antonio but made just 5 of 15 shots. He followed that by scoring 10 points on 4-for-18 shooting in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.