NBA summer league 2023: The best rookies, free agents and veterans in Las Vegas

Who stood out at the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas over the past week and a half?

Summer action on the court wrapped up Monday as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Houston Rockets 99-78 for the championship, far removed from the hype and sellout crowd that kicked off play with the debut of No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama 10 days ago.

Wembanyama's summer ended early, as did those of fellow top-four picks Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson, who both suffered injuries while squaring off against each other as the undercard to Wembanyama's debut. And while that first appearance of the 7-foot-3½ French standout in front of a large crowd in the U.S. fell flat, there was still plenty to like about Wembanyama's play and the rest of the summer league action.

Let's recap who stood out -- and occasionally who didn't -- In Las Vegas via superlatives to help understand what we might see during the 2023-24 regular season and beyond.

Best rookies:

1. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

2. Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets

3. Hunter Tyson, Denver Nuggets