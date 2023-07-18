        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NBA summer league 2023: The best rookies, free agents and veterans in Las Vegas

          Keyonte George was one of the best rookies at NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas. Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images
          • Kevin Pelton, ESPN Senior WriterJul 18, 2023, 11:00 AM
            Close
            • Co-author, Pro Basketball Prospectus series
            • Formerly a consultant with the Indiana Pacers
            • Developed WARP rating and SCHOENE system
            Follow on Twitter

          Who stood out at the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas over the past week and a half?

          Summer action on the court wrapped up Monday as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Houston Rockets 99-78 for the championship, far removed from the hype and sellout crowd that kicked off play with the debut of No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama 10 days ago.

          Wembanyama's summer ended early, as did those of fellow top-four picks Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson, who both suffered injuries while squaring off against each other as the undercard to Wembanyama's debut. And while that first appearance of the 7-foot-3½ French standout in front of a large crowd in the U.S. fell flat, there was still plenty to like about Wembanyama's play and the rest of the summer league action.

          Let's recap who stood out -- and occasionally who didn't -- In Las Vegas via superlatives to help understand what we might see during the 2023-24 regular season and beyond.

          Best rookies:

          1. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

          2. Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets

          3. Hunter Tyson, Denver Nuggets