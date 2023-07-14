What have we seen from Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren during his first game action since last summer?

Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 draft, missed his entire first NBA season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in August while participating in the Crawsover Pro-Am. After 10 months of rehab, Holmgren returned to the court to play two games in the Salt Lake City summer league and two more so far in the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas.

Over that span, Holmgren has nearly averaged a double-double (19.8 points and 9.8 rebounds) while also adding 3.7 blocks per game. We've seen a little rust in his 3-point shooting (1-of-11) and 15 turnovers in the three games he's played.

Besides a stubbly beard, what else has changed since we saw Holmgren on the court a year ago? Let's break down how Holmgren has performed and what it means for an Oklahoma City team that adds him to a rising group that went 40-42 last season in his absence.